Teenager arrested for allegedly killing off-duty cop in Pietermaritzburg, following an argument

A teenager has been arrested and charged with the murder of an off-duty policeman on Monday morning. The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) confirmed that they were investigating a case of murder, following the shooting incident on Oribi Road.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said that a 35-year-old police constable, who was stationed at Pietermaritzburg Public Order Policing (POP), was fatally shot, allegedly by the suspect following an argument. “The deceased was off-duty during the incident.” Mhlongo said the victim had been shot “multiple times.”

He said the 19-year-old suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. ALS Paramedics said they responded to the shooting at around 8am. “At this stage, it appears that there was an altercation between two men when a shooting occurred,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

“One person sustained fatal injuries, and the other is being treated by ALS paramedics.” In another shooting incident in Durban, also on Monday morning, a man was gunned down on the M13 highway. Police said the 62-year-old man was driving along the M13 toward Pinetown when he was ambushed by four suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding him.