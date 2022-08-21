Teenager fell pregnant after being raped by her dad in cemetery

Pretoria -- A Mpumalanga teenager fell pregnant after being raped by her biological father as they walked past a cemetery, at night, in Mahusu, near Hazyview. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 38-year-old-father has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars for the incident, which took place in March 2019.

The teenager was molested after she was invited to her grandparent’s place, where her father resided. Apparently, she was invited for some rituals to be performed. “On her arrival, her father was not at home but her grandmother contacted him. When he arrived, he had not brought anything for the rituals. The victim then demanded to go back home as it was already late,” said Mohlala. “He then offered to accompany her home, knowing very well that he had orchestrated an evil plan against his own daughter. At around 10pm along the way, next to the Mahushu Cemetery, the victim was instructed at gunpoint by this evil man to undress. Then he raped her.”

He also warned her not to tell anyone about the ordeal. “A month later, in April 2019, the victim found out that she was pregnant but even then, she never opened up to anyone. In August 2019 she finally broke her silence about what transpired on that dreadful night,” said Mohlala. The matter was then brought to the attention of the police and a rape case was opened.

“The team of members from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit were assigned to investigate the case. These experts later arrested the suspect on August 30, 2019. He was then charged accordingly.” The father subsequently appeared in court, where bail was successfully opposed by the State. He remained in custody throughout the trial until he was sentenced before the Nelspruit Regional Court.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Commissioner of Police Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the sentence and appreciated the work done by the team of detectives, the prosecution team and the judiciary. “We hope that the sentence will serve as a deterrence to those who think they can ruthlessly treat their children without any consequences,” she said. IOL