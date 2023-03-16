Teenager in court after she was found with drugs worth R80K

Pretoria – A 19-year-old suspect is set to appear before the Secunda Magistrate’s Court today for dealing in drugs, Mpumalanga police said. The teenager was arrested during an operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Secunda, crime intelligence members and the K9 unit on Wednesday.

The search-and-seizure operation was initiated after information was received about drugs kept in a house at Schoor Street, Secunda, said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga. “On arrival at the address, the team found a lady in a locked house and managed to gain entry to conduct a search,” Sekgotodi said. “Several bags of compressed dagga were found and seized for further investigation.” The haul was estimated to be worth R80 000.

The head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicolas Gerber, applauded the work done by the law enforcement team. Gerber said the Hawks appreciated the help of the members of the community who provided the information which led to the arrest of the suspect. “As the Hawks, we are grateful to the public for providing information that enables us to fulfil our mandate and provide safety and stability in our communities. We pledge our commitment and thank the community for their continued support,” he said.