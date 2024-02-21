Thabo Bester complains over breakfast offering, pretrial court hearing postponed

Bester, along with eight people accused of allegedly helping him escape prison, fake his death and flee South Africa, were due to sit for a pretrial conference this week. However, the State postponed it to June 5.

Thabo Bester reportedly refused to eat breakfast ahead of his appearance at the Free State High Court on Wednesday because the meal was not conducive for a patient on chronic medication.

The accused, three of whom including Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana who remain in custody, face charges of fraud, corruption, aiding and abetting a convict, violation of a corpse, defeating the ends of justice and arson. This comes after Bester allegedly escaped custody from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 3, 2022.

His legal representative, advocate Seedat, told the court that Bester refused to eat the meal provided for him before court because it contained carbohydrates and sugar that could spike his blood sugar levels - as he is Diabetic. Failure to eat rendered Bester unable to take his medication.

He also complained that Bester was not allowed to contact his legal team prior to his court appearance, that he was forced to wear other clothing - and not his own - however, the State reminded the court that Bester was in fact a sentenced prisoner.