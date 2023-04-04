Thabo Bester: Cops raid Hyde Park mansion for clues, two weeks later

Police teams have raided the last-known hideout of escaped Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, two weeks after he fled the property. It has since been reported that various people, including journalists, have walked through the property.

According to reports, police received new information which led to the raid on Tuesday evening. Bester along with his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, reportedly signed lease documents for the property in Hyde Park in 2020. Magudumana is believed to have paid a year's rental upfront for the R60 000 a month property.

eNCA reported that when Magudumana viewed the property, Bester was on a video call with her and the couple agreed that they were happy with the property. The couple also added major renovations to the property. They also renovated a property next door which was to be used as a business premises. Those searching the property on Tuesday were dressed in hazmat (hazardous materials) suits. It is unclear what they were searching for.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year. An investigation has since been launched into his escape. Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has expressed its outrage at security company G4S for not agreeing to attend the scheduled meeting on Bester’s escape. G4S, which managed the Mangaung Correctional Centre, sent a letter to the committee asking to be summoned to attend the meeting. Committee members said it was regrettable that G4S was not present at the meeting and said the meeting could not continue due to their absence. The committee was of the view that G4S should be the first to make a presentation on the issues relating to Bester’s escape.