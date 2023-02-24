‘The last two weeks have been surreal’, Lynn Forbes shares heartfelt tribute to son, AKA

Two weeks after South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down in Durban, his mother has shared an emotional tribute to her son. In the image shared on her social media, Lynn Forbes can be seen standing over AKA's casket at his funeral, which took place at the weekend.

"Oh my heart...The last two weeks have been surreal, more specifically the mornings. Waking up every morning, being reminded that this nightmare will never end, is the most excruciating pain I have ever felt. My heart is shattered into millions of pieces. I love you Kiernan," she captioned the photograph. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 54 (@lynnforbesza)

Just weeks before, she shared a post on motherhood, celebrating AKA's 35th birthday. The post read: "I've been reflecting on motherhood and how it changed my life and this quote sums it up best... 'The day you become a mother is the day you start watching your heart walk around outside of your body'. Here's to 35 years of motherhood and counting... Celebrating every precious moment of your life Kiernan," she captioned.

AKA was killed two weeks ago in an alleged hit outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road. His former manager and long-time friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, was also killed in the shooting. To date, there have been no arrests. Police Minister Bheki Cele last week announced that Brigadier Vele Cele has been appointed to head up the murder investigation. He was instrumental in tracking down Luyanda Botha in 10 days following the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.