In a country plagued by crime, it is a breath of fresh air when stolen items are returned to their owners by citizens who still believe in doing what is right. This past weekend, Durban resident Katey Watkin was pickpocketed at the La Lucia Mall, north of Durban, according to her response on a post about her stolen wallet on Facebook.

The post was published on Facebook by Surf HQ, a surfing shop located on Point Road in Durban. IOL spoke to owner Jean-Marc Tostee, who said that a recycling picker dropped off Watkin’s ID card, credit card, and other reward cards that she had inside her wallet. "Calling Kate Watkin! What Luck. I've just been handed all your ID cards, credit cards, and shopping cards by one of our loyal local recycling pickers, who found them discarded on the pavement.. And thought to bring them to the Surf Hq to see if we might be able to locate the owner .. Of course we can!" Surf HQ posted on Facebook.

Katey Watkins responded to the post. "WOW!!!!!!! Thank you so so much Surf HQ Surf Shop. I was pickpocketed at La Lucia Mall on Saturday. Managed to stop my cards but not before they spent R1000’s at the Tops on Victoria Embankment. I am so grateful. So so happy that there are such wonderful people in this world. I’ll bring him a "thank you" gesture from me too. I'll pop in tomorrow, thanks again!!" Watkins wrote. IOL reached out to her for a comment and is awaiting her response.

Tostee said the post about the returned cards got a lot “of positive feedback from Facebook”. "People were commenting and tagging her like mad, and she got back to me through Facebook," Tostee said. Tostee also said the incident could help raise awareness about the pickpocketing going on at shopping malls.