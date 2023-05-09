Third time lucky? ‘Most wanted’ rhino poacher who absconded from court twice is back behind bars

Pretoria – One of the most wanted rhino poaching suspects in Mpumalanga, 47-year-old Odis Maluleke, a Mozambican national, has been rearrested. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Maluleke was arrested at Kabokweni on Saturday.

“Thanks to the whistle-blowers as well as members of the SAPS from the Skukuza stock theft unit who were assisted by members of the tactical response team (TRT). The man is said to have been running away from facing court cases against him where he was allegedly involved in poaching,” Mohlala said. According to the police report, Maluleke was first arrested along with three of his alleged accomplices on July 20, 2015. “The ages of the other three South African male suspects were 30, 35 and 49 at the time. It is said that when they were cornered, the four were trying to enter the park through the Skukuza Kruger gate and their car was searched. During the search, security guards discovered a hunting rifle, 12 rounds of live ammunition as well as an axe inside their vehicle,” said Mohlala.

“The police at Skukuza station were immediately informed about the incident and the men and women in blue attended the scene where the four were arrested and charged accordingly.” Maluleke was released on R20 000 but failed to return to court for further appearances. His co-accused attended their court appearances. A warrant of arrest was issued for Maluleke.

“In 2019 the police and SANParks officials received information about poaching. A follow-up was done and on February 15, 2019 four suspects were arrested, among them was Maluleke,” said Mohlala. The three South African men arrested were not the ones that were nabbed with Maluleke in 2015. “During the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of two rhino horns, a hunting rifle, five round of ammunition, as well as a knife,” said Mohlala.

“During last their court attendances, the other three South African suspects were granted R3 000 bail each.” Maluleke’s bail was set at R30 000. “The suspect was expected to show up in court but he absconded again. Another warrant for his arrest was issued and the police were in pursuit of him. Fortunately, on Saturday (May 6) he was captured again.”

Maluleke appeared before the Mhala Regional Court on Monday and his case was postponed to May 18 for further investigation. He was remanded in custody until his appearance before the Skukuza Regional Court. One of the suspects that were arrested with Maluleke has since died, but the cases against the others are proceeding.