Cape Town - Police from the Soweto Flying Squad acted swiftly and rescued a woman who was hijacked of her vehicle and kidnapped by three men in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Three suspects were arrested after they were intercepted by the police in Soweto on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Soweto Flying Squad members were conducting routine patrols along Klipspruit West, Soweto, when they spotted a silver VW Polo driving recklessly. “Police gave chase, and the Polo collided with another vehicle. Three men jumped out of the car and started running on foot. “Police cornered and apprehended all three suspects. On the back seat of the VW Polo, police found a woman who had been hijacked in Katlehong and kept hostage,” Masondo said.

Masondo confirmed that the suspects were charged with possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and kidnapping. They are due in the local magistrate’s court soon Meanwhile in Komati, Blinkpan, police recovered a hijacked courier van the same day after officers spotted a suspect driving the vehicle in Clewer, Mpumalanga. Police say they were told of the hijacking on Tuesday and swiftly mobilised their resources to pursue the culprit, who had fled to another location.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a white Toyota Avanza with Mpumalanga registration number plates was spotted with one occupant. The car was tactically approached and the occupant cornered. “After conducting a search of the vehicle, the team realised that the car was the one they were looking for as it was reported hijacked,” he said. Mohlala said police managed to recover some of the items which were allegedly stolen during the hijacking as well as one pistol for which the suspect produced a licence.

