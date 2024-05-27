Three arrested in Western Cape for mass shooting in Zwelitsha

Three people who were arrested by police in connection with a mass shooting incident in Zwelithsa that left seven people dead are expected to make their first appearance in court on Monday. The suspects, aged between 33 and 34, will line up in the Willowvale Magistrate’s Court facing seven counts of murder.

They were arrested by the Eastern Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Unit on May 23 in the Eastern Cape. The shooting incident took place in the early hours of May 19. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu said six people were shot dead in a Mazda 3 and another person was found dead in a Toyota Fortuner.

It is understood that four of the occupants in the Mazda 3 belonged to one family. The deceased were identified as Nkqubela September, 43, Xolani Klawushe, 23, Luyolo September, 25, Iviwe September, 12, Busisiwe September, 35, Lubabalo Khumalo Mazwana and Bongani Maleki. Naidoo said the task team worked around the clock to arrest the suspects.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the excellent teamwork and diligent investigation that led to the swift arrest of the three suspects. “The collaboration and efforts displayed by the team have been exemplary, and it is through such that we can ensure the safety and security of our community. “We assure the residents of Willowvale that we will not tolerate criminals who believe that they can commit such atrocious acts with freedom.”