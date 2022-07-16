Three bodies, burnt beyond recognition, found in car at a Mpumalanga farm

Nelspruit – Police in Mpumalanga are investigating three counts of murder following the discovery of three human remains in a torched vehicle in Pienaar. “A torched vehicle was discovered at a farm in Pienaar with three human remains burnt beyond recognition. The police are investigating three counts of murder following the discovery of the remains which was made on (Friday) July 15, 2022 outside Nelspruit,” said police Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the information, a farm worker went to the farm around 2pm where he noticed upon arrival that the farm gate was open, while he recalled that on Monday, July 11, 2022 the gate was locked when they left. On closer inspection, he realised that there was a car, a Hyundai i10 which was burnt,” he said. The farm worker soon realised that there were human remains in the burnt vehicle. “The man then alerted police about the discovery. Police went to the scene where they found that actually the remains were for three people, one in the driver’s seat, as well as in the passenger seat and in the boot of the vehicle,” said Mdhluli.

The identity of the three slain people is unknown at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police. The motive for the killing is also unknown at this stage. “The police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli appealed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has strongly condemned the incident and called for the swift arrest of the suspects. “This is a horrible incident and a team of experts has been assembled to investigate this case and trace the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The perpetrators should be hunted down and be brought to book,” she said. IOL