Cape Town - The Gqeberha High Court has sentenced Bheki Nxasana 66, Mxosheni Sibiya 67, and Nomvo Nxasana 68, to life imprisonment on charges relating trafficking and forced marriage of a 13-year-old mildly mentally challenged girl. The court sentenced Nxasana, to whom the victim was forcefully married, to 18 and 15 years on two counts of rape.

According to NPA spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, three were all sentenced to nine years imprisonment, of which four years were suspended for three years, and six years imprisonment, of which two years were suspended for three years, on a charge of trafficking in persons for concluding a forced marriage for the purpose of exploitation. "The court ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, meaning, Bheki will serve an effective 18 years, while his accomplices in other counts will serve five years," "The court further ordered that their names be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and National Child Protection Register," he said

Tyali said the evidence is that the victim, was orphaned and as a result lived with her uncle, Sibiya, in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu Natal and her uncle gave her up to her Sunday school teacher who was friends with Nomvo Nxasana, the sister of the would-be husband. Tyali says that Nxasana took her to her daughter who stayed in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape, where Bheki Nxasana who worked in Gqeberha, originates. "In 2016, Bheki, with the assistance of Nomvo, initiated lobola negotiations with Sibiya and payments were made and the young girl was made to travel to Gqeberha by taxi.

"When the victim got to the destination, Bheki took her to his house where he strangled and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. "He told her that she was now her husband and he had paid lobola for her, therefore, she had to abide by his wishes and commands and the teenager was made to dress in a newly married woman’s (makoti) traditional attire and given a new name for her new role. “After a while, she was taken to Bheki’s homestead in Mbizana where she had to live and work as a makoti and when she befriended her agemates, Bheki scolded her and ordered that she be returned to his Greenbushes home in Gqeberha, where he raped her again.

