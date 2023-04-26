They were arrested at the Zandrivier mine in Bergenek, outside Polokwane on Tuesday afternoon at around 2pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said when police pounced on the scene the suspects attempted to flee towards the top of the mountain.

“However, the police helicopter assisted in the tracking and subsequent arrest of the trio.”

During the arrest, police seized illegal mining equipment as well as a generator and solar panels.