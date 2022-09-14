Three Mpumalanga traffic department officials arrested on R60m fraud

Pretoria - Three workers at the White River Traffic Department in Mpumalanga have been arrested over R60 million fraud, theft and money laundering charges. The suspects between the ages 36 and 42, were arrested at their workplaces on Wednesday morning.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the arrests came after a joint operation between the Hawks and Road Traffic Management Cooperation. “The other six accused were arrested on Monday, July 18, 2022, for fraud, theft and also money laundering. They were released on R15 000 bail each and their case was postponed to September 29, 2022 for further investigation.” Sekgotodi said so far, nine arrests have been and more arrests are imminent.