Three people killed in Durban drive-by shooting

Three people were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Newlands on Thursday afternoon.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that while the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.
He said: “Information available at this stage suggests that the victims were sitting on the side of Ntuzuma Express Road opposite a mall when a silver VW Polo arrived and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding the three at the scene.”
Police said at least seven other people were injured and rushed to a local clinic for immediate medical attention.
“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have since launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.”
According to DRK Tactical spokesperson Cait Hagerman, their control room received multiple calls for a shooting in the Newlands area near a shopping centre at around 11am.
Hagerman said on arrival at the scene, the SAPS were there, and after assessing some patients, it was found that two males were declared dead, while a third person died at a nearby clinic.
Earlier this week, also in the Newlands area, a woman was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car at the John Dory Sport’s ground.
The 24-year-old woman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on scene.
Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed a murder case was being investigated.
