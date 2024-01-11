Three people killed in Durban drive-by shooting

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that while the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.

Three people were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Newlands on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “Information available at this stage suggests that the victims were sitting on the side of Ntuzuma Express Road opposite a mall when a silver VW Polo arrived and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the victims, fatally wounding the three at the scene.”

Police said at least seven other people were injured and rushed to a local clinic for immediate medical attention.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal have since launched a massive manhunt for the suspects.”