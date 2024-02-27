Three people killed in KwaZulu-Natal road accidents

Three people were killed in two separate horror crashes on Monday evening in KwaZulu-Natal. In the first accident, ALS Paramedics said they responded to a fatal single vehicle accident on the N3 Durban Bound before New England Road in Pietermaritzburg at around 8.30pm.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage. “They found that a single vehicle had somehow lost control on the N3 north bound and rolled numerous times coming to rest on its roof in the south bound carriageway,” Jamieson said. “A quick assessment was done and paramedics found that a male believed to be the driver in his twenties had unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

The N3 crash that claimed one life. Picture: ALS Paramedics Jamieson said the passenger sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. In a separate crash two people were killed on the N2 near Amatikulu. It is believed a truck and light motor vehicle collided.

According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue said the truck driver was uninjured. “But sadly both occupants of the light motor vehicle were declared deceased on scene,” Meyrick said. “The exact cause of the accident will form part of a police investigation. Our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”

These accidents, come a day after eight people, who were returning from the ANC Manifesto launch in Durban, were killed in a horror bus crash in Paulpietersburg. The crash took place on Sunday morning at around 5am. Four people were critically injured and remain in hospital.