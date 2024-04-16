In yet another shooting incident in Durban, police have launched a manhunt following the brutal murder of three people in Inanda. The shooting incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Nhlungwane area in Inanda.

Police said one person survived the shooting. Shedding more light on the incident, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road. “Upon arrival, police found the body of a man believed to be in his 40s and a 24-year-old woman. They had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on scene.”

Police said a few metres away from the first crime scene, another body of a man, believed to be 50-years-old, was found dead inside his cottage room, also with gunshot wounds. “His neighbour was also shot at, but survived unharmed.” Netshiunda said information at police disposal at this stage suggests that an unknown number of suspects shot the man and woman and proceeded to a nearby house where they demanded keys for a minibus taxi from women occupants of the house.

“The females escaped unharmed and the suspects took the spare key for the mini bus taxi. “The same suspects are believed to have continued to the cottages down the road where they shot the third victim and took original keys before driving off with the mini bus taxi. “The minibus taxi was found abandoned in the Ntuzuma area.”

In a separate incident, police said earlier on Monday, a man was shot and killed a few metres from where the man and the woman were killed. “It is not yet clear if the incident is linked to the triple murder,” Netshiunda said. Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or any information that may assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.