Three prisoners have escaped “through the roof” from a police station in Limpopo

Police at Saselamani, in the Vhembe District have launched “a massive” manhunt for three awaiting trial prisoners, aged 32 and 33, who escaped from police detention. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, Limpopo police spokesperson said the trio escaped in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Police officers were on duty on Thursday, November 2, at about 03.26am when they were conducting a routine of hourly patrol duties. They heard an unusual noise from the cells,” said Mashaba. “Upon arrival in the cells, they discovered that three of the inmates escaped through the roof.” Prisoners Ronald Mkateko Chauke Mudzwiriti Madekeni (left), Shadrack Dumisani Madakhona Chauke (right) and Jimmy Mtivhele (not in the picture) have escaped from a police station in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Circumstances surrounding the escape incident are being investigated.

“The following detainees have escaped from lawful custody: Mikateko Ronald Chauke, 33, arrested for burglary; Jimmy Mtivhele, 32 arrested for burglary; and Dumisani Respect Chauke, 32, arrested for two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” said Mashaba. “The police have immediately activated a manhunt for the three male escapees. They are all South African citizens and they are from within Saselamani policing area.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the police to track down the escaped suspects.