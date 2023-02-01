Cape Town – The Mangaung Metro Tactical Response Team arrested three men in possession of boxes full of ARVs in the Bayswater Police Station area on Wednesday. According to Free State police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, the team received information about men who had boxes of ARVs in their possession at the mall in Kenneth Kaunda Road, Helicon Heights in Bloemfontein.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Information was received from Crime Intelligence members and the members pounced on the suspects at about 09.15am on Wednesday morning. “A silver bakkie with three men was searched in the mall parking area and boxes full of antiretroviral medications were found,” Covane said. He further added that the boxes were opened and different types of ARVs were confiscated.

“The value of the medicines recovered is estimated at R85 000. A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it appears that the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof,“ Covane added. The three suspects, aged 28, 43 and 52, were arrested and a case of presumably stolen property was opened at Bayswater Police Station. The suspects will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

Story continues below Advertisement