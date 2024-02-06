Police in Mbombela have made a major breakthrough in the murder of Dr Nicholas Procter, arresting three suspects in Protea Glen, Soweto. The three suspects, aged between 20 and 38, are expected to appear in court facing murder charges.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 40-year-old medical doctor had been reported missing on February 1, and his body was found in an apartment at Green Valley in Mbombela. He said at team of investigators was assembled to crack the case, leading to the arrest of the three suspects in Protea Glen. “The investigators did not disappoint, as they worked around the clock then finally cracked the case by apprehending the three suspects at Protea Glen, in the Gauteng province. The trio was cornered on Monday,” said Mdhluli.

The three suspected killers were then charged for the murder, and on Tuesday, the trio was scheduled to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the breakthrough. She saluted the team of investigators for displaying professionalism in their investigation and also brought some relief to the slain doctor’s family.

“The team members had spent sleepless nights with the hope to capture the suspects so that the family of the murdered doctor may find closure, as well as some kind of justice for the slain victim,” said Manamela. On its Facebook page, the Mediclinic Nelspruit wrote a sombre farewell message, paying tribute to the slain doctor. “He was well respected and loved by his colleagues and staff alike for his courteous and gentle demeanour,” the hospital stated.