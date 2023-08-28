Three tavern patrons shot dead in early morning robbery incident

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for three assailants who shot seven people at a tavern in Dundonald outside Mayflower on Sunday morning. According to the police’s information, three suspects allegedly entered a tavern at around 4am on Sunday and pointed firearms at the patrons.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the assailants then started robbing the patrons in the tavern. “They tried to access cash from the bartender but failed. They robbed the DJ (disc jockey) of his equipment. Before they left the scene, they shot randomly whereby seven people were shot at,” said Mohlala. Seven patrons at a tavern were shot and three of them succumbed to the injuries after robbers shot randomly. Photo: SAPS “Two died at the scene, while the third victim passed on at the local clinic. Four (patrons) were taken to hospital and two were immediately discharged.”

Cases of murder, attempted murder as well as business robbery were registered, and police investigations into the incident are continuing. “Police therefore urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111, or send information via the My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has called on the police to intensify their investigations and track down the killers.

“We want the police to pull all the stops and swiftly bring the suspects to book. These cowards must, upon conviction, be accorded lengthy jail terms. Communities should also assist the police with any information that will help the police to apprehend these rogue elements,” said Shongwe. The MEC has also called for “responsible liquor trading”, saying all taverns must open and close during their stipulated time, in line with their licence conditions. Shongwe sent “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families and further wished the injured a speedy recovery recovery.