Three-year-old drowns in a pit toilet at a crèche in the Eastern Cape

A three- year-old boy drowned in a pit toilet at a crèche in the Eastern Cape. Provincial police spokesperson Priscilla Naidoo said it is alleged that on April 18, the toddler fell into a pit toilet at crèche in Unit 6 in Mdantsane.

“The child was taken to hospital and died the following day. The matter was only reported to police after his death and an inquest docket was opened. Police said the victim has been identified as Unecebo Mboteni. The Eastern Cape Department of Education MEC, Fundile Gade sent his condolences to the victim’s family.

“The loss of a life, especially at such a young age, is indeed one of the most devastating incidents, not only to the family and the centre management but the entire Eastern Cape community.” He said irrespective of the fact that the child was under the management of the centre, the department was committed to supporting the parents and entire staff during this difficult time. Gade said psychosocial support services and counselling was provided to the school on Monday.

“The department will further provide guidance to the centre to ensure that it adheres to the guidelines provided by government for the safety of children under their care at all material times.” Gade said this should be coupled with capacity building of the centre management and staff in general. “Critically is to avoid re-occurrence of these kinds in incidents in the future.”