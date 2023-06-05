Mystery behind the sudden death of an 8-month-old boy while at crèche

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old boy who inexplicably died at the crèche he was attending. Mohammed Qiran Canterbury was declared dead upon his arrival at Vanguard Hospital on Friday following his short illness while at Linda’s daycare in Bonteheuwel.

The parents now want answers from the daycare owner who went mum following the sudden death of their son. The baby died after a short illness a few hours after he was dropped off by his father at Linda’s daycare in Bonteheuwel. The child’s father, Tashreeq Canterbury, said their son had been attending the daycare for three months along with his 2-year-old sister, who has been attending since she was also few months old. He said his boy showed no signs of illness that morning, and was attending from Monday until the day of his death.

“Two of my babies were attending at Linda’s daycare. I remember that morning very well, I had the girl in my arms and the boy was sitting in the pram showing no signs of illness. He was laughing and smiling with me just before I dropped them off before I headed to work. “Around 1.55pm I received a call from the daycare asking me to rush to the hospital because one of my babies was sick. Knowing that it would have taken time for me to get there from Strandfontein to my work offices in Lansdowne to the hospital, I called my mother to attend to the matter and I met up with them at the hospital. On my arrival I was told that my boy was dead, he was declared dead on arrival,” Canterbury said. Baby Mohammed Canterbury who was dropped off at Linda's day care centre in Bonteheuwel on Friday morning with no sign of illness fell sick in the early afternoon and he was declared dead on his arrival at the hospital. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Zaida Canterbury said she only saw a WhatsApp missed call from the principal of the daycare, and this was before she received yet another call from her mother in-law at about 2.05pm demanding that she rush to the hospital.

Tasneen Canterbury said she called her daughter in-law to tell her to rush to the hospital as something had happened to the baby. “I called Zaida at about 2.05pm telling her that she must rush to the hospital. At that time I already knew what had happened but I could not tell her over the phone. When I got to the hospital there were three ladies by the door and I asked them what happened not once, but twice and they just looked me in the eyes without saying anything before going to call the doctor. “Two doctors came and they said I must go with them to one of the rooms, and before going in I called my son telling him to hurry because things were not looking good. The doctors told me that when the baby arrived after 1pm, he was already dead,” said the mother-in-law.

The family claims that the only explanation they got from the daycare was that their baby was fed at about 10am before falling asleep for two hours. Attending to the children, the one teacher discovered that there was something wrong with him before he was rushed to hospital. To date Mohammed Qiran’s belongings are still at the crèche, and there has been no formal engagement between his parents and the owner, Linda Theunissen.

Linda Theunissen and her husband Darral Theunissen refused to share their side of the story, saying their lawyer advised them not to comment. Their creche is not on a list of ECD’s and programmes which have been verifiedby the provincial Department of Social Development. Councillor for Ward 50, under which Bonteheuwel falls, Angus Mackenzie said: “I have been in constant contact with the family, daycare owner, and Early Childhood Development Forum chairperson.