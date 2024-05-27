Toddler drowns in dustbin filled with water at her home in Limpopo village

A case of an inquest is being investigated by police in Malamulele, under the Vhembe District in Limpopo, after a toddler drowned in Xigalo village. The one-year-old girl died on Friday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police received a complaint about a child who fell inside a dustbin that contained water and rushed to the vicinity. On arrival, police found the lifeless body of a one-year and-eight-month-old baby girl laying on the floor inside the house,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the brother of the deceased (child) arrived at home at around 3pm, and that time the mother was busy with other chores.” A girl, aged one-year-eight-months-old, drowned in a dustbin filled with water at her home in a Limpopo village. File Picture: Werner Beukes / SAPA After a moment, the mother and other family members realised that the toddler was missing.

“They looked around and found the victim inside the dustbin that was full of water and pulled her outside while showing no signs of life. The EMS (emergency medical services) personnel were summoned to the scene, and on arrival they declared the toddler dead,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has pleaded with parents and guardians of children across the province to be vigilant and alert about the safety of minors at all times. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied / SAPS Last month, IOL reported that serious allegations of learner abuse, including beatings, have emerged from the excursion where two Benoni learners from Daveyton Skills School drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion in Gauteng.