Tongaat man shoots wife, then turns gun on himself in front of their 10-year-old daughter

A KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself in front of their 10-year-old daughter. The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon on Saunders Circle in Belvedere, Tongaat.

“RUSA Tongaat operations centre received multiple calls from the public reporting the incident. Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene at approximately 17:58,” said Rusa. The protection unit stated paramedics arrived at the scene and provided the man medical care after he sustained a gunshot wound to his head. “The body of a female with a gunshot wound to her head was discovered on the driveway. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased,” said Rusa.

According to Rusa, preliminary investigation revealed that the man and the woman are married, but separated. It is believed that the man is currently employed as an armed response officer for a national company. “The male arrived at the premises dressed in uniform driving his branded company vehicle to fetch the child when an argument ensued.

“He then drew his company issued firearm and shot the female before turning the gun on himself. Four spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene,” Rusa added in a statement. The critically injured man was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Meanwhile, the child was reportedly traumatised but not injured.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established. Tongaat police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Manisha Maharaj-Marie was unavailable for comment. [email protected]