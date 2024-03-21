Tongaat man who allegedly shot his wife in presence of their 10-year-old daughter, dies in hospital

A Tongaat man who allegedly shot his wife in the presence of their young daughter has died. KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Tongaat have opened cases of murder and inquest following a shooting incident at Saunders Circle, Belvedere on Wednesday evening.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at the scene, a woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds and she was pronounced dead. “A man was also lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to the injury.” Netshiunda said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage although domestic-related feud could not be ruled out.

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said their Tongaat Operations Centre received multiple calls from the public reporting the incident. “A 10-year-old child witnessed her mother being shot in the head and her father attempting suicide,” said Balram. Balram said when they arrived on scene, paramedics from a private ambulance service were in the process of providing emergency medical care to a male who sustained a gunshot to his head.

“The body of a female with a gunshot wound to her head was discovered on the driveway. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased. “It was established that the man and the female are married but separated. “He is currently employed as an Armed Response Officer (ARO) for a national company.”

Balram said it is alleged the male arrived at the premises dressed in uniform driving his branded company vehicle to fetch the child when an argument ensued. “He then allegedly drew his company issued firearm and shot the female before turning the gun on himself.” Balram said four spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.