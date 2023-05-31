Top Cape Town cop cleared of racism allegations

Cape Town - A Cape Town top cop has been cleared of wrongdoing after allegations of racism were brought against her last year. Initially, the police officer is alleged to have ordered lower-ranking officers to strip and search a black constable at Bothasig police station.

Allegations of racism were levelled against her. At the time, provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the matter was being investigated. “Kindly be advised that this office can confirm that the case cited in your enquiry was registered at Bothasig police station and the circumstances surrounding the assault and crimen injuria are under investigation,” Traut said.

However, after detailed and intensive internal investigations, the police officer has been found innocent of any wrongdoing and claims made against the police officer were unfounded. The police officer’s defence counsel from Hendricks-Harmse Attorneys confirmed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has notified their office the criminal matter against the police officer will not be prosecuted and charges were withdrawn. IOL is in possession of this document.