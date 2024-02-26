Top dog: SAPS pays tribute to narcotics detector dog, Bina, killed by a python in Limpopo

Limpopo police paid tribute to a K9 unit Belgian Shepherd dog, named Bina, after she was killed by a python on Saturday. “It is reported that on the said date, K9 dog Bina, a Belgian Shepherd was found killed by a python in her kennel at the Lephalale K9,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said Bina was seven-years-old, and was trained at SA Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Tshwane, in June 2019 as a narcotics detector dog. “She established herself as one of the top dogs in SAPS Lephalale K9 and assisted in solving drug related cases in Limpopo,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have paid tribute to hardworking police dog, named Bina, which was killed by a python at the SAPS Lephalale K9 unit. Picture: SAPS “Just before her death on Saturday, Bina had helped in the arrest of three suspects found with crystal meth, nyaope, and CAT drugs worth around R75,000 in Lephalale.”

Police in Limpopo have paid tribute to hardworking police dog, named Bina, which was killed by a python at the SAPS Lephalale K9 unit. Picture: SAPS After her “untimely” demise, the canine’s body was brought to the veterinary services at Roodeplaat for a postmortem. Police in Limpopo have paid tribute to hardworking police dog, named Bina, which was killed by a python at the SAPS Lephalale K9 unit. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the death of Bina was a blow to crime-fighting efforts in the getaway province. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “These dogs have the ability to go into places that an ordinarily human being would not be able to. They have the ability to detect incriminating items, or items with evidential value just by using their senses,” said Hadebe.