‘Toxic’ Oscar Pistorius sweeping the church floors since his release on parole

Three months after being released from prison, convicted killer Oscar Pistorius is sweeping church floors as voluntary work. Pistorius was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He was sentenced the following year to 13 years behind bars. During court proceedings, Pistorius had said he had heard a noise in the middle of the night in the bathroom and had believed Steenkamp was an intruder, and he opened fire through the door, killing her. The New York Post this week reported that Pistorius had reached out to members of the International Paralympic Committee asking for work in any capacity.

“He’s too toxic to work with now,” one of the members told The Post, adding that there was nothing for him there anyway. They further reported that he was carrying out light maintenance and janitorial work at a church his uncle attends. At the time of his release, the Department of Correctional Services said Pistorius would be admitted into the system of Community Corrections and will be monitored until the expiry date of his sentence in 2029, adding that the general parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.