Transnet suspends employee over gun incident at Midrand club

Transnet, South Africa’s State-owned port and pipeline company, has suspended one of its employees after he was implicated in an incident involving a gun at a nightclub venue outside Johannesburg recently. It is understood that the man, who works in Transnet’s procurement division, pulled out a weapon at a popular spot in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

Transnet confirmed the employee’s suspension in a statement this week. “Transnet SOC Ltd has suspended an official who allegedly brandished a weapon at a club in Midrand recently. “The official is employed in the company’s procurement division. Media reports incorrectly indicated that he is the company secretary. He was off duty at the time and has been placed on precautionary suspension while the allegations are investigated,” Transnet said.

IOL contacted the Gauteng police to see if they were investigating any cases relating to the incident. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect had already made his first court appearance. “Police can confirm that a case of pointing a firearm was opened at Midrand police station and the suspect was arrested.

“He appeared at Midrand Magistrate's Court, and the case was remanded to October, 17, 2023, at the same court,” Masondo told IOL. There was also a report online regarding the alleged incident that took place that night and also featured the name of the business at which it happened. IOL contacted the owner of the business, who denied giving permission for his name or the name of his business to be used in the online publication.