Triple life sentence for Pietermaritzburg security guard who killed his girlfriend and their toddler daughter

A Pietermaritzburg security guard who killed three people, one of whom was his toddler daughter, because he lost his temper, was handed a triple life sentence. Sandile Masa Ngcobo was sentenced this week in the Pietermaritzburg High Court by acting Judge Malizo Gwagwa.

Earlier this month, Ngcobo pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend Noluthando Purity Mkhize, her ex-boyfriend Thabiso Wonder Ntshangase, and his three-year-old daughter, Lisakhanya Sinqobile Mkhize on the morning of September 9, 2023. The 33-year-old who was employed as a security guard at Mi7 Security in Pietermaritzburg used his official firearm to carry out the killings. He also shot his two-year-old daughter, Yongama Mkhize, but she survived the shooting.

Ngcobo received an additional 10 years for the attempted murder charge. In his plea handed to the court by attorney Sicelo Nyandu, the accused said on the day of the murder, he returned from work and went to Noluthando’s house with the intention of giving her clothing that he had bought for their children. He said an argument ensued, he lost his temper and shot both his girlfriend and their two children.

He then went to the man he suspected her of having an affair with, and killed him. Ngcobo said when he realised the damage he had done, he shot himself in the head. “After shooting myself, I lost consciousness and I do not know what happened. I only regained consciousness when I was admitted at Northdale Hospital.”

In another case, a Pietermaritzburg man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife on the eve of Mother’s Day last year will be sentenced today. Ian Rawlins pleaded guilty to the murder of Delana Cader Rawlins on May 13, 2023. He said that despite shooting her 12 times, her murder was not premeditated.