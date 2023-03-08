The truck driver involved in Monday's multi-vehicle collision on the M41 in Durban, has made his first court appearance yesterday (Wednesday).

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22) appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following the accident.

She added that the matter was remanded to March 15 for bail information.

IOL initially reported that Zulu handed himself over to police hours after fleeing the crash.