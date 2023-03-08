Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Truck driver appears in court in wake of multi-vehicle collision on M41 on Monday

Published 1h ago

The truck driver involved in Monday's multi-vehicle collision on the M41 in Durban, has made his first court appearance yesterday (Wednesday).

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22) appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following the accident.

She added that the matter was remanded to March 15 for bail information.

IOL initially reported that Zulu handed himself over to police hours after fleeing the crash.

According to the provincial Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, a total of 49 vehicles were involved. Three people, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to hospital for urgent care following the crash that took place on the M41 on-ramp to the M4.

Commenting on the crash, MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the accident could have been avoided.

“We have ordered an investigation so that those responsible can be held accountable. As a government, we have a targeted programme focusing on trucks,” he said.

IOL

