Truck driver taken in for questioning over protest on Durban’s N2 and N3 highways

KwaZulu-Natal police have taken a truck driver in for questioning, following protest action on Durban’s N2 and N3 highways on Friday morning. IOL reported that scores of motorists were stuck in traffic after minibus taxis blocked the highways, as well as roads in Durban.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in his role as the overall operations commander in the province, visited affected areas. "He went there to lead from the front during the operation of clearing the roads. “Responsible departments must engage their stakeholders to ensure that police do not have to deal with non-policing issues,” Netshiunda said.

The protest comes just days before the country heads to the polls for provincial and national elections taking place on Wednesday, May 29. “Police stand ready to deal with any eventuality on election day, in the same way that police were able to respond swiftly (today) and ensured that the roads were opened for traffic today,” Netshiunda said. Earlier this week, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN, Sipho Hlomuka, warned that law enforcement authorities will not tolerate any acts of threats, violence and intimidation ahead of the elections.