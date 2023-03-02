Tsotsi star Terry Pheto’s lavish Bryanston home bought with lotto funds, fails to attract offers over R3m at auction

Pretoria - There was no successful offer made at the auction of the lavish Joburg house of award-winning actress Terry Pheto after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) placed it under the hammer to recoup funds obtained fraudulently. The Bryanston property is reported to be worth around R5 million, however, on Thursday no bid over the starting bid of R3m was made among the 28 registered bidders.

Phetho is accused of purchasing land and building her lavish home through funds looted from the troubled National Lottery Commission (NLC). The funds came from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice. The actress’s three-storey home, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a large open-plan dining room with a family room, lounge, a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area and a double garage, complete with staff quarters.

Inside the house of Moitheri ‘Terry’ Pheto during the auction on Thursday. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) In November, the High Court in Pretoria granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s AFU a preservation order to nine luxurious residential estates in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, one BMW 420i convertible and two Ocean Basket franchises worth more than R25m. At the time, implicated individuals included Pheto, lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani, Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane, Mojakgomo Family Trust represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane (ex-lotteries boss), Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana, and Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto. Pheto has previously denied any fraudulent involvement with the lotteries commission.

