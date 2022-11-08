EXPLAINED: SIU reveals preservation order timeline into lotteries probe involving Terry Pheto

Durban – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed the timeline on when preservation orders were issued as part of its ongoing investigation into financial maladministration and corruption at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). Last week, IOL reported that famed South African actress, Terry Pheto, was one of the high-profile names implicated in the multimillion rand matter.

The North Gauteng High Court granted the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order to seize items valued at more than R25 million. The NPA said nine luxurious residential estates in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, one BMW 420i convertible and two Ocean Basket franchises worth more than R25m, were now under preservation. Others implicated include lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani, Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane, Mojakgomo Family Trust represented by Thabang Charlotte Mampane (former lotteries boss), Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana and Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto.

In line with our mandate to recovery money lost by the State, the SIU, in its NLC investigations, has been able to obtain four preservation orders thus far. The SIU's investigations are ongoing and will take legal action to freeze assets if/when necessary. #SIUWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/CRmOW2TwPI — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) November 7, 2022 In February 2022 – the Special Tribunal ordered Buyisiwe Khoza, Tshepo Montsho, Jabulane Sibanda, Terence Magogodela, Indaba Yokulinda, Unicus Solu(TI)ons and Boitumelo Duitlwileng to surrender assets to the SIU appointed curator for control and administration. The preservation order froze a residential property in Swartkop and four luxury vehicles which include two Mercedes Benz AMG, Audi AU 335, A3 and Honda Jazz. In June 2022 – the SIU obtains a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investments, a private company whose sole director is Professor Alfred Ntshengedzeni Nevhutanda. Vhutanda Investments allegedly purchased the property for approximately R27million in 2018 with money from the NLC.

September 2022 – The SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze R2.8m pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, former COO of the NLC. In November 2022 – The High Court granted an order to freeze nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises on the East Rand with the combined value of approximately R25m. The order restrains Moitheri Pheto, Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba, Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani, Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane, Mojakgomo Family Trust represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane (ex-lotteries boss), Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana and Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto. And any other person with interest in the properties from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable and movable properties. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Pheto's house may be auctioned to recover the funds.

According to a GroundUp report, her three-storey Bryanston home was constructed using about R3m from a R20.2m grant given to a non-profit organisation linked to the actress through her sister. The report said Pheto’s developer was paid directly by the NPO. While Pheto claimed to have had no knowledge of the investigation against her, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said investigators approached the TV star two months ago and informed her of the investigation surrounding the property she lived in, and how it was acquired.