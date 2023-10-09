Two Absa bank employees have been convicted of fraud and money laundering in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Florika Shenay Owusu, 29, and Abongile Tyusha, 28, will be sentenced in March next year.

Provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said both the accused were employed as consultants at an Absa branch in Patensie, Hankey in Humansdorp during the period of November 14, 2019 and June 30, 2021. “Their duties were to issue clients with bank cards as well as to assist them with bank enquiries,” Mhlakuvana said. “It is alleged the accused fraudulently opened bank accounts with the aim of transferring cash from various clients dormant bank accounts into their fraudulent accounts.”

Mhlakuvana said it was further alleged that they then withdrew the cash that was transferred fraudulently, in various areas of Hankey and surroundings, for their personal benefit. “The transactions were made in tranches and as a result Absa suffered a loss of over R1 million.” The duo were apparently found out during an internal audit at Absa bank and the Hawks were notified.