Two arrested after woman raped at Durban beachfront

Two men have been arrested after a woman, believed to be in her thirties, was raped on the Durban beachfront on Friday morning. A private security officer from Boss Security allegedly witnessed the crime and apprehended the two men, aged 28 and 40, before flagging down police officers patrolling the promenade.

The South African Police Service confirmed that a case of rape and theft of motor vehicle are being investigated. “Charges of rape and theft of motor vehicle are investigated by Durban Central SAPS after the complainant was raped by unknown suspects on Isaiah Ntshangase Road. Her vehicle was also stolen. The docket is investigated by the Durban Central FCS Unit,” Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said. It’s believed her car was stolen by two more suspects who are still at large. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

The woman was reportedly found undressed from the waist down in a small bush near the country club area on the promenade. Raz Ali, director of Boss UIP Security specialists under Love Durban UIP, lauded his employee for his dedication. “My guy was patrolling and came across this. He immediately made for these two guys. When they saw him they got up and started to run but he caught them and arrested them.

“He stopped the police and told them what happened then those two guys got arrested. But yeah, I just feel so bad for that lady. The private security officer who helped save the woman was identified as Trenick Ngobe. Gwala said the two suspects will appear in court next week.