Two arrested following violent attack at KwaZulu-Natal police station

Police have arrested two people in connection with a violent attack at a police station on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast at the weekend. "The suspects, aged 27 and 36, have been arrested for cases of malicious damage to property, attack on police and public violence following an incident in which a group of people engaged in a protest action outside Umhlali police station on Sunday," said KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

She said during the protest, state vehicles and a private security vehicle were damaged. Ngcobo said the pair were arrested during a crime intelligence operation conducted by police from the ILembe District as well as other law enforcement officers.

Police said the men have since appeared in court and investigations continue.

Private security company, IPSS Electronic Security, said the two arrested were part of a larger group nabbed in a specialised operation on Monday. Earlier this month, residents living in the Bottlebrush in Chatsworth, stoned and torched police vehicles. At the time, IOL reported that officers were in pursuit of wanted murder suspects when they were attacked.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the incident. Mkhwanazi said community members often complain about the lack of police resources, which is a genuine concern.

"But there are those who seek to cripple the police service so that they can continue with their reign of terror. Burning and stoning police vehicles is a serious crime and the team is already on the ground to find those behind this heinous act," the commissioner said. A police vehicle was torched and a second severely damaged after residents in Bottlebrush set fire to one and stoned the other. Picture: South African Police Services/Supplied