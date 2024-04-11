Community attacks police and private security during protest on the North Coast

Durban — No one has yet been arrested following a protest that turned violent outside the Umhlali police station on Sunday. Police vehicles and private security vehicles were damaged during the protest. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said cases of malicious damage to property, attack on police and public violence were opened at Umhlali SAPS for investigation, following the incident.

“During the protest state vehicles were damaged as well as a security company vehicle. No arrests have been made,” Ngcobo said. Police and private security vehicles were damaged when a group of people engaged in protest action outside Umhlali police station Sunday. Picture: Supplied In a statement on its Facebook page, IPSS Electronic Security said that on Sunday, April 7, they assisted the SAPS in an operation, as backup: “As SAPS and IPSS Security entered an informal settlement in Umhlali, next to the old Umhlali Village, members of the public became violent and threw rocks at SAPS members and the IPSS teams.” Shots were fired at both IPSS and SAPS members, but due to ongoing investigations, the company said it could only share internal camera footage with the public.

“Luckily no one was injured but the damage to our vehicles exceeded R 100 000,” IPSS Electronic Security said. The company, referring to dashcam footage, said the public would see the total disregard for the “law” , and commended the “mostly calm and brave behaviour of IPSS and SAPS members under the circumstances.” “In the end, still a job well done, though it might have taught us a lesson or two for future operations, taking the safety of our members into consideration. Thanks to the bravery of all the members involved!” IPSS Electronic Security said.

Police and private security vehicles were damaged when a group of people engaged in protest action outside Umhlali police station Sunday. Picture: Supplied There are also voice notes of the incident circulating on social media. In one voice note, a man can be heard saying SAPS Umhlali was under attack. He called on all security vehicles and anyone who could to assist them. In another voice note, a woman said the situation was escalating and they needed more backup. “People from Ballito could block the road because some of the people were taxi drivers who were jamming the vehicles. Security firms in Ballito can lock R102 for them.”