Two arrested with over R1million worth of ‘stolen’ minerals

Durban - Police arrested two people with suspected stolen minerals in Polokwane on Sunday. According to police reports, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit were on duty when they spotted a white Hino Tipper truck along R37 road near Machakaneng village, which was suspected to be loaded with stolen metals.

“Members intercepted the truck, which was loaded with Chrome. “The suspect was arrested for possession and transportation of suspected stolen minerals(Chrome) after he could not produce permits for transportation,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the Hino Tipper truck, loaded with suspected stolen minerals valued at R1 300 000,00 and chrome valued at +-R150 000,00, was confiscated.

“The suspect will appear before Mecklenburg policing area soon,” said Ledwaba, adding that police investigations were continuing. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, hailed the members of the Organised Crime Unit for their alertness and commitment following the arrest of one suspect and confiscation of a suspected stolen Minerals (Chrome). In another incident, police in Moletlane, near Zebediela, have launched a manhunt after a clinic was robbed in the early hours of Saturday.