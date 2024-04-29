Two bar patrons shot dead during robbery in Durban

Two bar patrons were shot and killed during a business robbery on Sunday night. The incident took place at bar in King Dingizulu Road in Berea at around 9pm.

It is alleged a staff member was cashing up when armed men entered the establishment and demanded the cash. It is further alleged that the staff member tried to fight off the robbers who subsequently fired three shots. Two patrons were shot in the chest and died on scene.

It is believed the suspects fled the scene in an awaiting silver car and fled towards the N3 highway. Police have been approached for comment and it will be added once received. In a similar incident, a 46-year-old Joburg man was shot dead while celebrating a friend’s birthday at a bar in Phoenix, when he got involved in a shootout with gunmen who were robbing the business.

The incident took place in February where four men allegedly entered the bar and tried to rob the place. At the time of the incident, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) boss Prem Balram said the 46-year-old victim allegedly drew his firearm and shot one of the suspects who were attempting to rob the establishment when they fired back. “It is further alleged a second suspect fired a volley of shots which struck the man in his head and body.