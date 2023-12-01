Two bust with 600 litres of stolen diesel in Mpumalanga after tip-off

Two men are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga soon after they were found in possession of stolen diesel.
The suspects, aged 25 and 60, were arrested on Thursday, November 30, for being in possession of close to 600 litres of suspected stolen diesel and two unlicensed firearms in Witbank.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said a whistle-blower provided information to the Middelburg Flying Squad.
The team operationalised and, in partnership with the Witbank Tactical Response Team and Provincial Tracking Team members, started investigating.
The officers received information that the consignments were being held at two different addresses.
“Police responded swiftly to the tip-off. In the first address, when police conducted their investigations, they found and confiscated 20 containers filled with diesel. A 60-year-old suspect was arrested after failing to provide proof of purchase. He was charged with possession of suspected stolen diesel.
“In the second incident, five containers full of diesel as well as two firearms—a.38 special revolver with six rounds of ammunition and a 9mm Norinco pistol with three rounds of ammunition—were found. The 25-year-old suspect failed to produce proof of the purchase of diesel; he also failed to produce the licence for the two firearms; hence, he was arrested and charged accordingly,” Mohlala said.
The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, welcomed the arrest of the suspects and expressed her appreciation for the whistle-blower for the tip-off.