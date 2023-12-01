Two bust with 600 litres of stolen diesel in Mpumalanga after tip-off

Two men are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga soon after they were found in possession of stolen diesel. The suspects, aged 25 and 60, were arrested on Thursday, November 30, for being in possession of close to 600 litres of suspected stolen diesel and two unlicensed firearms in Witbank.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said a whistle-blower provided information to the Middelburg Flying Squad. The team operationalised and, in partnership with the Witbank Tactical Response Team and Provincial Tracking Team members, started investigating. The officers received information that the consignments were being held at two different addresses.