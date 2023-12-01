Suspect identified as one of the shooters in Loyiso Nkohla’s murder, court hears

One of the suspects accused of the assassination of former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader and former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader, Loyiso Nkohla, was pointed out as one of the shooters in an identity parade. Mzubanzi Chulayo, 41, and Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

After a manhunt, Chulayo was arrested during a court appearance in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape on Monday, November 27, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). He appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed and transferred to Cape Town. Mziyanda Mdlungu also appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers The third accused in the matter, Zukisa Tshabile did not appear alongside his co-accused, as his matter has been postponed until February 2024.

On November 16, the man who was accused of being the mastermind of the murder, Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd, was arrested in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape. He was set to appear in court the following day in the East London Magistrate’s Court, but was found dead in the holding cells. At the time, the Hawks said no foul play had been suspected, and it was confirmed Maxengana died of a heart attack.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said the accused will be in the dock together at a later stage. He said in court that State Prosecutor advocate John Reyneveld told the court Chulayo was linked to the case in that he, Maxengana, and others were part of a planning meeting to kill Loyiso and his wife, Nyameka. The court heard Chulayo was identified as one of the shooters during an identification parade; cellphone mapping placed him at the crime scene; and in his statement given to a police captain, he admitted being part of the planning; he was in possession of a firearm; he placed himself at the crime scene; but he denied being a shooter.

In his statement, Chulayo also confirmed he was paid R20,000 for the murder. During his appearance, Chulayo told the court he would be hiring a private lawyer to represent him. Mdlungu, who was expected to apply for bail during his appearance, opted to speak for himself after his lawyer recused himself due to financial instructions.

The presiding magistrate told Mdlungu that if he changed his mind and decided to hire a private lawyer, his legal representative had to be in court at his next appearance. The matter was postponed until December 11. Nkohla was shot and killed on April 17 at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station when gunmen stormed inside.