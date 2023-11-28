Fourth suspect in Loyiso Nkohla’s murder nabbed in the Eastern Cape while appearing in court on a separate matter

The fourth suspect in the murder of former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader and former African National Congress Youth League leader, Loyiso Nkohla, has been arrested. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) previously sought assistance from the public to track and trace Mzubanzi Luyanda Chulayo, also known as Maya or Sgwili.

Chulayo, 41, was traced and arrested in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape, where he was appearing in court for an unrelated matter. He appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in relation to the Nkohla murder. Slain politician Loyiso Nkohla. File Picture: Bheki Radebe / Independent Newspapers The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi, said Chulayo is expected to be transported to the Western Cape soon.

“The accused Mzubanzi Chulayo appeared in court this morning in East London and is expected to join his co-accused Mziyanda Mdlungu on Friday, December 1, 2023, when they will both appear at Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” Vukubi said. Nkohla was shot and killed on April 17 at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station when gunmen stormed inside. The Hawks said Nkohla is believed to have been targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes.

Mziyanda Mdlungu in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers On November 16, the man who was accused of being the mastermind of the murder, Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd, was arrested in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape. He was set to appear in court the following day in the East London Magistrate’s Court, but was found dead in the holding cells. At the time, the Hawks said no foul play had been suspected, and it was confirmed Maxengana died of a heart attack.

Days before his arrest on November 13, members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville traced and arrested Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, 38, was arrested on October 27. During his court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, the court heard that Tshabile was allegedly linked to the incident through another suspect, who hired him and others to kill the former ANCYL leader. [email protected]