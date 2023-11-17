Third suspect arrested in Loyiso Nkohla murder in the Eastern Cape

A third suspect linked to the murder of former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader and former African National Congress Youth League, Loyiso Nkohla will be appearing in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The 39-year-old man is the third suspect to be linked to Nkohla’s murder.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect was arrested in Peddie in the Eastern Cape. He said the arrest was affected by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Thursday, November 16. The crime scene where Loyiso Nkohla was gunned down. Photo: Phando Jikelo/ Independent Newspapers Nkohla was shot and killed on April 17, at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station when gunmen stormed inside.

The Hawks said Nkohla is believed to have been targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central line where families had built their homes. On Monday, November 13, members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville traced and arrested Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni. Mdlungu made his first court appearance in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, November 14.

The first suspect, Zukisa Tshabile, 38, was arrested on October 27, during his court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, the court heard Tshabile was allegedly linked to the incident through another suspect, who hired him and others to kill the former ANCYL leader. He abandoned bail. Previously, Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said Tshabile was also facing 17 other charges of attempted murder.

“The court was told that the accused is linked to another suspect who is a security company owner who hired the accused and others. There is a link, evidence linking them through cellphone as well as banking records,” Ntabazalila previously told the media. Mdlungu and Tshabile are expected to appear together on the dock in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday, November 20. [email protected]