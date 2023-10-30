Hawks arrest suspect in Loyiso Nkohla murder case

Cape Town - The Hawks have made a breakthrough after arresting a man believed to be responsible for the murder of former politician Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. He was killed on April 17 as he attended a meeting at the Philippi Station about railway squatters.

Two other people were shot and wounded, one of them a pregnant woman from Heinz Park. At the time of his death, Nkohla was working with Langa and Philippi residents who invaded the Central Line to ensure that they were relocated. After six months of investigations the 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “A Cape Town man, 38, believed to be one of the suspects investigated in the slaying of Loyiso Mabandla, was arrested on October 27 in connection with the murder after being positively linked to the crime. “The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. This emanates from an incident on April 17. “Mabandla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.”

She said it was believed that Mabandla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes. “The suspect is due to make his first appearance on Monday (today).” The Mabandla family released a statement yesterday confirming the arrest.

“We can confirm that one of the suspects linked to the brutal assassination of social activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla is currently in custody. “The wife of Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla, Nyameka Mabandla, accompanied by members of the Mabandla Royal family, his political associates, friends, supporters and various organisations will be in attendance.” Nyameka expressed her gratitude to everyone who had been supporting the family during their mourning.