Another suspect arrested in Loyiso Nkohla murder

Another breakthrough has been made in the murder of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) confirmed on Tuesday. The 40-year-old former Ses'khona People’s Movement leader and former African National Congress Youth League member was shot and killed on April 17, at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station when gunmen stormed inside.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville traced and arrested a 38-year-old man in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni on Monday, November 13. The Hawks said Nkohla is believed to have been targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central line where families had built their homes. The crime scene where Loyiso Nkohla was gunned down. Photo: Phando Jikelo/ Independent Newspapers On October 27, Zukisa Tshabile, 38, was arrested. He has since appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and the matter has been remanded until February 15, for further investigation.

During his court appearance, the court heard Tshabile was allegedly linked to the incident through another suspect, who hired him and others to kill the former ANCYL leader. Previously, Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said Tshabile was also facing 17 other charges of attempted murder. “The court was told that the accused is linked to another suspect who is a security company owner who hired the accused and others. There is a link, evidence linking them through cellphone as well as banking records,” Ntabazalila previously told the media.