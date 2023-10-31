‘Nkohla’s ‘killer’ was hired by a security company owner’

Cape Town - Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla’s wife is asking for the urgent arrest of the mastermind behind the slaying of the activist. The former politician was murdered on April 17 as he attended a meeting about the central line railway squatters.

The Hawks arrested Zukisa Tshabile for the murder on Friday. Nkohla’s wife Nyameka Mabandla, who attended the appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, said: “I welcome the arrest of the murder suspect who brutally and intentionally assassinated my dear husband, Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. “Inasmuch as I feel relieved at the major breakthrough in this case, my interest is in the swift and urgent arrest of the mastermind behind this ordeal.

“I can confirm that the suspect appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday, October 30. “He remains in custody until November 6 when he will be making his second appearance at the same court. I plead with him to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and tell the truth about the mastermind who sent him and others who are yet to be arrested. I learnt with shock and pain that the killers were contracted and paid to kill my husband in the most brutal and vicious manner. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the continued support from Loyiso’s friends, colleagues, associates and supporters who have consistently supported me and the family throughout this devastating period.

“I would also like to applaud the investigating officers who have diligently conducted a thorough investigation which led to this breakthrough.” Loyiso Nkohla was murdered in Philippi Station as he attended a meeting in April. Picture: File She said she hoped that the State would not grant bail to any of the suspects up until their sentencing. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said Tshabile was not only charged with Nkohla’s murder, but also 17 counts of attempted murder.

“The State alleges the accused is linked to another suspect who owns a security company who hired the accused before court and others to kill Nkohla. The accused is linked to the suspect through cellphone and bank records. His case has been postponed until November 6 for bail information. “If the accused applies for bail, the State will oppose the schedule 6 bail application. The court also heard that the accused had a pending matter.” Ntabazalila added that the media applied to take pictures of the accused and proceedings as the case was in the public interest.