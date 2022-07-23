Two dead, seven wounded in yet another Gauteng tavern shooting

Pretoria – The police in Gauteng are appealing for information after two people were fatally shot and seven wounded after gunmen fired shots randomly at patrons who were sitting outside a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria. The incident happened before midnight on Friday.

The unidentified assailants were travelling in a silver Volkswagen Polo. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage. The police in Gauteng are investigating two cases of murder and seven cases of attempted murder.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects, is urged to report at the nearest police station or on the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via My SAPS App. “All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” the SAPS appealed. Last week, a 33-year-old man was shot dead in another tavern shooting which happened at the Monaco tavern in Mamelodi, east of Tshwane.

The police said three armed suspects who were wearing balaclavas arrived at the venue and found a group of people sitting around and started firing shots in the air. They then allegedly shot one person twice, fatally wounding the victim. In that incident as well, the police said the motive for the shooting was unknown and a case of murder is under investigation.

In another tavern shooting this month, at least 16 people were killed during a mass shooting at a tavern in Soweto. During a visit to the venue, Police Minister Bheki Cele said crime scene experts had recovered at least 130 used bullet casings of AK47 assault rifles at the Soweto tavern. “There were about 130 empty cartridges of AK47, which means that those people that were there really meant business of killing. In an AK47, at any given time you put 30 bullets in it, which means time and again, they would reload.

