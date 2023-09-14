Two Ethiopian nationals allegedly kidnap another Ethiopian in Limpopo and demand R80,000 in ransom

Two Ethiopian nationals were arrested in Limpopo for allegedly kidnapping their countryman and demanding a ransom to release him. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said two men believed to be Ethiopian nationals were arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the kidnapping of a 20-year-old fellow countryman.

The man was reportedly kidnapped in the Giyani policing precinct on September 9 by his fellow countrymen who later demanded a ransom amounting to R80,000 from his relatives. "The matter was immediately reported to the local police, who opened a kidnapping case and commenced with the investigations," he said. Colonel Ledwaba said the two, aged 20 and 22, were arrested at Orange Farm, Norwood, during a sting operation that was executed by the Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Giyani Crime Intelligence Unit, and National Special Task Force Unit.

He said intensive investigations led the police to Norwood, and the police followed up on information about suspects at a particular location. The Special Task Force found a 20-year-old male inside a single room with eight other men. He said the police also found two men who were allegedly feeding and guarding the victims and were arrested at the scene.

During the arrest, seven cellphones were seized. He said further investigations revealed that other men who are believed to be Ethiopian nationals aged between 20 and 23 were also kidnapped, but they could not provide more information about their presence at the locations because they were also in the country illegally. One of the men who was reportedly kidnapped for more than three months was later admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the other eight victims were kidnapped for a period of 10 to 15 days and the ransom was never paid to the kidnappers before being rescued by the police." The two men were expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of kidnapping.